Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief reports complex situation at the front as forces counter Russian assaults Sunday, May 12, 2024

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has stated that as of the morning of May 12th, the situation at the front remains complex. Russian forces continue to actively assault on several fronts, although their attempts to penetrate the defense have been halted.

General Syrskyi noted that the Russians are trying to break through into the depths of Ukrainian territory. Currently, artillery, drone units, and intelligence are being employed at the sites of confrontation.

"We are aware of the enemy's plans and are flexibly responding to all of their actions. All necessary defensive measures are being taken, with decisions being made promptly, including personnel-related ones," Syrskyi affirms.

"The situation is difficult, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything possible to hold the defensive lines and positions, inflicting defeat on the enemy," the Commander-in-Chief remarked.

He recognized that the situation is tense at Kupyansk, Seversk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk directions, where intense fighting continues. Syrskyi acknowledged that the Russians have partial success in some areas, while in others, the Defense Forces are pushing back and improving their tactical positions.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not ceased its attempts to seize control of the town of Chasiv Yar and continues offensive operations to the east of the town. They are unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions near Klishchiivka," he added.

Syrskyi assured that despite the complex situation at the front, a rotation of the units is being carried out to allow for the rest and recuperation of soldiers and restoration of brigade combat capability.

