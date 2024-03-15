Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief visits Avdiivka frontline Friday, March 15, 2024 10:00:47 AM

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), visited the military near Avdiivka . He provided an update of his field visit on the morning on his Telegram channel.

The general highlighted that Russian forces had concentrated their main efforts near Avdiivka and had been trying to break through the Ukrainian defensive line for "several days in a row." The most intense fighting is occurring within the zones of responsibility of three Ukrainian brigades, which face daily assaults by the Russians, involving both armored vehicles and infantry attacks.

According to Syrskyi, the Russian military command takes this sector of the front line very seriously, deploying all available means.

"The enemy's offensive actions are supported by intensive artillery fire and the active use of FPV-drones carrying munitions. Enemy aircraft periodically strikes with guided aerial bombs from distances of 40-50 kilometers, with their artillery positions and main elements of their combat formation protected by electronic warfare systems," reported the Ukrainian general.

He noted that AFU tactics near Avdiivka include inflicting maximum losses on the adversary using artillery and strike drones.

"Together with commanders, we reviewed the optimal options for the actions of our troops, maneuvering with reserves, ensuring the supply of ammunition, and other means. All necessary measures were taken to reinforce the defense and organize constant interaction between all elements of the operational network," said Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief also published a photo showing the results of AFU's combat operations in the Avdiivka direction, which shows destroyed Russian military equipment.

