Ukrainian commander: our forces have broken through Russian defense lines and are advancing towards Tokmak Friday, July 7, 2023 12:00:00 PM

The commander of a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit, Denis Yaroslavsky, said that the 47th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is doing real miracles at the front. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers from have broken through the first line of Russian defense and are advancing towards Tokmak.

"Tokmak will be next. As soon as we take Tokmak, we will get under our control the most important logistics routes. But again, it is always more difficult to take something back than to lose it," the military said in an interview on YouTube channel Politeka Online.

The presenter asked Yaroslavsky: "What can you say about the training of the Russians? And how powerful are the lines of defense that they have built?"

"The fact is that they know how to defend. Their first line of defense is all mined, on the second are the fortified areas, where they mainly carry out observations. The third line of defense is made of concrete bunkers, where tanks are deployed. The Russians know how to dig in. They're good with engineering. Everything is very difficult, unrealistically difficult," the Ukrainian soldier said.

Yaroslavsky noted that if Ukraine had aircraft, half of the enemy's defenses would have been destroyed a month ago at the beginning of the counteroffensive. But Ukrainians are not given aircraft either deliberately or unconsciously, although Ukrainian pilots are capable of flying F-16 fighter jets.

"In a normal scenario, they could give their own pilots who would perform combat missions. But they (the Western allies) see that Putin is a mad terrorist who can press the nuclear button at any moment, and they don't give them. They were supposed to give it all to us. We are not begging on our knees. I repeat, thanks to the guarantees of our Western partners, we were disarmed, now it is their duty to help us so that we defeat the Russians, especially since we are doing everything ourselves, except for foreign volunteers, whom I insanely respect," said Yaroslavsky.

