Ukrainian Commander reports record Russian losses in 2025 Saturday, April 12, 2025 11:00:19 AM

In the face of relentless attempts by Russian forces to penetrate Ukrainian defenses, their war efforts have resulted in staggering losses. Since the start of 2025, over 140,000 Russian troops have been lost in the ongoing conflict along the Ukraine front, reported Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in a Telegram post.

"Attempts by the occupiers to break through our defenses have ended in record losses for the Russian invaders," Syrskyi emphasized. According to his reports, the total enemy losses in terms of personnel have reached 140,650 since the beginning of the year. The general expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their resilience and precision and shared videos showcasing strikes on Russian troops across various sectors.

Notably, on April 11 alone, the Russian occupying army suffered a toll of 1,240 personnel either killed or wounded. Furthermore, over 300 pieces of military equipment, including 60 tanks and armored vehicles and nearly 50 artillery systems, were destroyed.

Russia’s losses on the front have surpassed 100,000. In just one week, over 2,000 Russian soldiers have been confirmed killed.

