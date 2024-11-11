Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi highlights crucial role of Kursk offensive Monday, November 11, 2024 12:33:25 PM

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has underlined the significance of the operation in Russia's Kursk region, arguing that it's essential to target the Russians on their own territory.

According to Syrskyi, the operation in this Russian region should not be underestimated as it helps contain the adversary on other fronts. Without this offensive, he suggests, the situation in the Donbas could be considerably more dire.

During his visit to Ukrainian units in the Kursk region, Syrskyi detailed the objectives assigned to the defense forces in this area.

Syrskyi stressed the strategic importance of the operational area in the Kursk region, pointing out the concentration of enemy troops there.

"If not for the resilience of our soldiers, these tens of thousands of enemies from Russia's elite assault units would be storming our positions in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, or Toretsk directions, worsening the frontline situation significantly," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Currently, the Russians, Syrskyi continued, are trying to execute their military leadership's orders to push the defense forces from controlled territories.

The general's focus on the Kursk front involved assisting commanders in planning combat operations and enhancing the effectiveness of enemy fire suppression, alongside ensuring comprehensive logistical support and reserve preparation.

"Our mission in this direction is to contain and destroy the enemy on their soil... I am grateful to our troops for their resilience and bravery in fighting the Russian aggressor," concluded Syrskyi.

On November 10, Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian troops to liberate the Kursk region, yet Russian and North Korean forces are suffering heavy losses there. Analysts noted that the Russian infantry attempted to assault the Ukrainian forces' positions using BTR-82 armored vehicles, but it turned out to be their final maneuver. Three burnt-out pieces of equipment were spotted in the village of Pogrebky within the Russian region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.