Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi highlights progress and challenges in troop mobilization training Saturday, February 1, 2025 1:30:40 PM

In a Facebook post, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has highlighted significant strides in the training of mobilized troops, citing "positive changes" in their preparation following a recent meeting. While there is noticeable progress, Syrskyi acknowledged ongoing concerns regarding the psychological readiness of the recruits and revealed plans to intensify efforts in this domain.

In his statement, General Syrskyi detailed the shift to an extended training program for recruits, now lasting 1.5 months instead of the earlier 30 days. He emphasized that feedback from various brigades reflects improvements in the newcomers’ readiness. "We'll continue to implement and scale this positive practice with further adaptive courses within military units, enhancing the overall skill set of our personnel," Syrskyi shared.

Moreover, the General elaborated on a novel instructors' training program, now restructured to a two-month duration with increased focus on program content and teaching methodologies. This initiative aims to elevate the quality of training across the board. Feedback regarding on-site basic military training at combat-based facilities has been "very positive," implying that such an approach could boost personnel readiness and reduce preparation-related incidents. "This represents another example of successful practice that should be continually scaled," stated General Syrskyi, praising the Airborne Assault Forces for leading this transformative approach.

Earlier, Syrskyi discussed issues faced during the deployment of the 155th brigade, emphasizing that these challenges have been thoroughly analyzed and will inform future training procedures. He also addressed the dynamics of a counteroffensive in Kharkiv, explaining that the Ukrainian Armed Forces required time for regrouping and replenishment.

