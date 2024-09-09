Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi lauds defensive successes amid Russian pressure on Pokrovsk Monday, September 9, 2024 10:30:56 AM

General Oleksandr Syrskyi assured efforts are in full swing to fortify Ukrainian defenses in Pokrovsk, as Russian forces remain static in their recent attempts to advance in the area. In an exclusive interview with Amanpour, Syrskyi emphasized the resilience of Ukrainian troops. " Over the past six days, the enemy has not advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk direction. So our strategy is working. Of course, the enemy has concentrated the most trained of its units in the Pokrovsk sector. But we have deprived him of the ability to maneuver his units and the ability to redeploy his strengthening units from other areas," he stated in an interview with CNN.

Syrskyi pointed out that Russia has deployed some of its most proficient units to the Pokrovsk sector. However, he highlighted the effectiveness of Ukrainian defenses in limiting Russian maneuvers. "Even though they haven't shifted many troops from the Pokrovsk area, apart from one marine brigade, their ability to maneuver reserves has significantly weakened," he added, noting the palpable impact on Russian operations in other directions.

The general observed a reduction in artillery strikes and offensive intensity from Russian forces, with Pokrovsk remaining the most problematic front. Other sectors have seen a stabilization in the situation.

Despite the challenges, Syrskyi acknowledged the significant advantage of Russian forces in terms of air power, missiles, artillery, manpower, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles. "But this just motivates us more," he asserted.

"We need to leverage our most effective strategies, utilizing terrain, engineering structures, and employing our technological advantages to the fullest extent," Syrskyi concluded.

Earlier reports confirmed that Russian forces twice targeted Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on September 8. The assaults led to fires and damaged residential buildings.

