Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi reveals devastating Russian personnel and equipment losses Kursk region

In a striking revelation, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that since August 8, Russian troops have encountered severe setbacks on this battlefield, with a reported 17,819 personnel lost.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, during a BRICS summit, claimed Russian forces had encircled Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. Countering these assertions, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that “ this statement is misleading and does not portray the actual situation. It's blatant disinformation."

Syrskyi emphasized that Ukrainian forces continue to engage actively in the Kursk area, steadily eroding enemy combat capabilities for three consecutive months now.

"Despite the fierce pressure exerted by the adversary in this area, the occupiers are facing substantial losses in both personnel and equipment," Syrskyi stated.

Breaking down the grim figures from August 8, Russian forces have reportedly suffered 17,819 personnel losses in this sector of the frontline, which includes:

- irrecoverable losses of 6,662 personnel;

- sanitary losses amounting to 10,446 personnel;

- capture of 711 personnel.

Additionally, Syrskyi detailed equipment losses within the same period:

- 45 tanks;

- 256 armored vehicles;

- 565 pieces of automotive equipment;

- 99 artillery systems;

- 5 multiple launch rocket systems.

"My gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their resilience, endurance, and true courage that you exhibit against our perennial, deceitful enemy on all fronts," wrote Syrskyi in an emotive acknowledgment.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces unveiled the “road of death” in the Kursk region with remarkable imagery. As reported, Russian forces have lost millions of dollars’ worth of equipment on this infamous path between settlements inside their territory.

Additionally, reports suggest initial military units from North Korea have already been deployed to the Kursk region, per Ukrainian intelligence.

