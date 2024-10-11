Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi: Russia redirects 50,000 troops to Kursk region Friday, October 11, 2024 11:00:20 AM

The Russian Ministry of Defense has transferred approximately 50,000 soldiers to the Kursk region, consequently weakening their positions on other frontlines, as reported by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a video aired during a national news broadcast.

"We are aware that nearly 50,000 troops have been redirected to the Kursk sector from other areas," Syrskyi noted.

He mentioned that forces were reassigned from various fronts, notably those in Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Kramatorsk, where Russian forces had been engaged in offensive operations.

The Commander stressed that these moves have led to weakened Russian groupings, making it easier for Ukrainian forces to conduct defensive operations.

According to analysts from the DeepState, the situation in the Kursk region remains complicated but manageable.

It was a difficult and tense night, with Ukrainian defense forces conducting stabilization operations, yet control over all lost territories hasn't been fully restored.

During the assault operations, Russian forces suffered significant casualties, and further consolidation is expected to be challenging.

"The most severe conditions currently prevail in Lyubimovka, but we must wait to see how the new maneuver warfare round concludes," the DeepState added.

Previously, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had breached the left flank of the Ukrainian forces' Kursk grouping. An extremely harsh day for Ukrainian forces was noted in the Novoivanivka area, where even artillery and UAV operators were engaged.

Bloomberg reported that Ukraine could hold Russian territory for several more months, suggesting that the occupied territory in the Kursk region might become a factor in negotiations with Moscow.

