Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi visits 155th Brigade near Pokrovsk to address deployment challenges Thursday, January 23, 2025 11:30:44 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Anne of Kyiv in the Pokrovsk area. The visit was aimed at addressing challenges and learning from past deployment issues in Ukraine, Syrskyi reported on Facebook.

During the visit, Syrskyi listened to brigade commanders to evaluate combat operations and resolve pressing issues, particularly focusing on the 155th Brigade’s ongoing development in combat capabilities. Challenges from its deployment in Ukraine have been scrutinized, and insights will inform future troop preparations, Syrskyi emphasized.

Highlighting the resilience of mechanized, airborne, and drone strike brigades like Magyar Birds, Syrskyi praised their defense against superior Russian forces and their success in degrading Russian manpower and equipment. He extended gratitude to international partners, notably France, the first nation to respond to a call for establishing a mechanized brigade and fulfilling commitments to train and equip this military unit.

Syrskyi also assessed issues posed by respective battalions, sought solutions, and explored scaling a separate BPS regiment into a new brigade type while examining new technological advancements tailored for frontline needs. Critical decisions were made to boost units with reserves and resources to enhance operational effectiveness.

