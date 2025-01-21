Ukrainian company allegedly aids Russian nuclear weapons development, faces legal repercussions Tuesday, January 21, 2025 10:29:00 PM

A Ukrainian construction materials company has been accused of aiding Russia in constructing facilities for nuclear weapons development, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports.

According to investigators, Russian entities allegedly used Ukrainian metal products to set up office spaces within the Russian Institute for Nuclear Research. This institute is reportedly instrumental in developing new types of nuclear-armed missile systems.

Authorities in the Dnipropetrovsk region have exposed a scheme involving a Ukrainian company supplying materials for Russian nuclear facilities. The transaction, reportedly managed by the owner of the Ukrainian firm specializing in construction materials, involved the export of a substantial amount of stainless-steel profiles to Russia post the full-scale invasion, according to the SBU's findings.

The investigation indicates that these Ukrainian metal products were crucial for outfitting Russian nuclear research facilities. These centers play a pivotal role in crafting new missile designs with nuclear capabilities.

To obscure these international shipments, the accused reportedly routed the goods through a Middle East company they controlled, which then re-exported them to Russian clients. The financial dealings and records for both companies were allegedly managed by the chief accountant of the Ukrainian firm.

Law enforcement conducted searches at the company’s locations and associated individuals' premises, uncovering mobile devices, computer equipment, and documentation proving the illicit activities aiding Russia.

The owner of the construction materials firm and three of his subordinates have been charged with Part 1 of Article 111-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which addresses aiding an aggressor state. They now face up to 12 years in prison with asset confiscation. Decisions regarding their pretrial custody are currently being considered.

