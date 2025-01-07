Ukrainian counterattacks strain Russian forces: renewed Kursk offensive alters strategic dynamics Tuesday, January 7, 2025 8:07:35 PM

Amid escalating tensions in the Kursk region, Ukrainian military operations appear to be strategically weakening Russia's military posture.

Retired Ukrainian Armed Forces Major and military expert Alexei Hetman provided insights in a recent interview to Channel 24. Hetman noted that Russia has been compelled to shift increasing numbers of troops to the Kursk front, highlighting potential vulnerabilities within the Russian military strategy.

Hetman explained that with a lack of internal reserves, Russian forces have had no choice but to relocate troops from the frontline in Ukraine to reinforce the Kursk region. "The aim of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is to force the Russians to redirect even more troops there. They can only be transferred from the front line, as Russia has no internal reserves," Hetman stated. He pointed out that had Russia possessed such reserves, they would have likely been deployed in Eastern Ukraine already.

Hetman emphasized that, according to various reports, the Russian military has amassed approximately 50,000 personnel in the Kursk region. This contingent, he noted, could have otherwise launched offensives on Sumy and Kharkiv prior to the Kursk operations. Should the situation continue to deteriorate for Russian forces in the area, they may further redeploy troops from active battle zones in Ukraine.

Hetman also highlighted the broader political implications of these developments, suggesting they may place added pressure on President Putin. "Even Russians consuming state propaganda might start questioning whether everything is indeed going as planned," he remarked. On January 5, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, confirmed a new Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region

