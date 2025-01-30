Ukrainian Court freezes $57 million in assets linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska Thursday, January 30, 2025 2:00:32 PM

A Ukrainian court has frozen assets linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska,

A Ukrainian court has frozen assets linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, valued at 2.11 billion hryvnia ($57 million). The assets include nearly 500,000 tons of bauxite and alumina, materials stockpiled at the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, previously owned by Deripaska, reported The Security Service of Ukraine.

The total value of the seized assets exceeds 2.11 billion UAH. Alumina and bauxite are essential elements in aluminum production, which were supplied to Deripaska’s Russian enterprises, particularly the "Rusal" facility.

Investigations revealed that the actual owner of these products was a Deripaska-controlled company registered in the European Union, which nominally ordered the raw materials to supply them to Russian factories.

Earlier in 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement uncovered the scheme and curtailed the export of the materials from Ukraine. The SBU pointed out that Deripaska is closely linked to Vladimir Putin, with his factories producing components for Russian military equipment, including Iskander ballistic missiles, combat drones, and radar systems.

Ukrainian investigators have charged Deripaska in absentia with multiple offenses, including financing the war against Ukraine. All of Deripaska's enterprises in Ukraine have been nationalized. It is noteworthy that on February 15, 2024, the SBU announced suspicions against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and detained his senior managers in Ukraine.

Additionally, on June 19, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ruled in favor of the state regarding the primary assets of Oleg Deripaska.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.