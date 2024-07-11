Ukrainian Defence Minister calls on US to allow strikes deep into Russian territory Thursday, July 11, 2024 2:00:28 PM

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerovsaid that if Ukraine were allowed to strike military targets deep in Russian territory using American weapons, it would help protect civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian citizens, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"They hit hospitals and civilian facilities. We want to protect our people. We aim to strike military targets. Therefore, we seek functional solutions to protect our cities. They attack our critical national infrastructure and kill people," he said.

The Minister reiterated that Ukraine needs more air defence systems and weaponry.

The US Institute for the Study of War reported that allowing Ukraine to strike military targets anywhere within Russia using provided weapons would enable the Ukrainian Armed Forces to halt the large-scale offensive operations of the Russians. The new head of the UK government confirmed that Ukrainian forces are permitted to strike military targets on Russian territory using British Storm Shadow missiles.

