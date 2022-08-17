Ukrainian Defense Minister: Crimean bridge is a legitimate target Wednesday, August 17, 2022 12:00:59 PM

Ukraine has promised not to use Western weapons to strike targets in the Russian territory, but this does not apply to the temporarily occupied Crimea, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with Voice of America.

"We have agreements with the United States that we will not use weapons provided to us by the United States and partners on the territory of the Russian Federation. But if today we are talking about the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, where the enemy is located, then accordingly we do not have such restrictions," the Minister said.

Reznikov added that any weapon has an appropriate range.

"Therefore, depending on the position, the location from which the strike is intended to be carried out, it is possible to see whether the target can be reached," Reznikov explained.

He recalled that many did not believe that it was possible to strike the cruiser Moskva, but it has already been sunk.

On August 16, explosions occurred in an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi district in the north of Crimea.

According to New York Times, behind the explosion at the warehouse near Dzhankoi is an elite Ukrainian special forces unit.

