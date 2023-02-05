Ukrainian Defense Minister: Kyiv will soon be getting Western fighter jets Sunday, February 5, 2023 11:15:37 AM

Western partners will provide Ukraine with aircraft, the question is only which ones, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov at a press conference.

"Today, in terms of obtaining weapons, we have received everything. Only the planes are remaining. I can add optimism. There will also be planes, the question is simply what kind of planes," he said.

According to him, Ukraine's partners are constantly being told about the need for aircraft since this is also part of the air defense. Reznikov said that Kyiv can get both F-16 and other aircraft.

The Minister also added that Ukraine will become the world's second country after France by the number of CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems.

"Now 12 more CAESARs will be delivered, which was announced by the French Defense Minister after my visit. Plus, the Kingdom of Denmark has made a decision to deliver CAESARs to us. They have ordered them initially for themselves from a French manufacturer," Reznikov said.

Reznikov also added that on Monday, February 6, the Ukrainian crews will begin training abroad on Leopard tanks.

"We clearly understand how many [tanks], when and which country will give us. We clearly understand that tomorrow, Monday, the Ukrainian crews will begin training on Leopard tanks," he added.

Earlier, the media reported that Reznikov went to Paris to negotiate the deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

