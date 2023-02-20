Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov says he explained to the US Defense Secretary the importance of defending Bakhmut Monday, February 20, 2023 11:00:28 AM

Ukrainian troops are grinding down Russians in Bakhmut and reduce their offensive potential, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with Babel.

According to him, the defense of Bakhmut is a military question, not a political one.

"Our military clearly understands that Bakhmut is a fortress that grinds down the Russian resources. The Russians have the greatest daily losses just in the directions of Bakhmut, Lyman, the entire area. They attack in groups and leave the bodies behind again, and again. Our military understands that the more we grind tehm down, the less opportunities they can go on a full-fledged offensive," the Minister said.

Reznikov said that during his contacts with United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, as well as the talks of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army, Mark Milley, this topic was raised.

"They ask questions and ask for an explanation of our tactics. It was the same in Brussels, and together with our deputy commander-in-chief Yevgen Mysyuk, we once again showed and explained everything on the maps. They listened to us and understood, " the Ukrainian Defense Minister added.

