Ukrainian Defense Minister: Russia has lost 4,000 soldiers in Avdiivka offensive Saturday, October 28, 2023 10:00:52 AM

The assaults on the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka have come at a great cost to Russia in terms of casualties. In the past few weeks, the Russian Armed Forces have lost around 4,000 soldiers in this area, said Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, in a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, reports Umerov’s press service.

"The enemy's losses in the Avdiivka area at this moment are approximately 4,000 soldiers," the Minister stated.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed supplying Ukraine with artillery ammunition and ATACMS missiles for operations deep in the rear of the Russian army.

The escalation of Russian military activity near Avdiivka began in mid-October, and fierce battles have been taking place in the area ever since. The Russians are attempting to encircle one of the most powerful strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Avdiivka has become as much of a "meat grinder" for the Russians as Bakhmut once was, with colossal losses for them.

Although the Russian Armed Forces have managed to gain control of a few Ukrainian positions during their offensive, there has not been any significant advancement.

Several military experts believe that this offensive is a major success for Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces now have the opportunity to engage the enemy's most combat-ready forces while defending their own stronghold.

