Ukrainian Defense Minister: Russians are ready to surrender Kherson Friday, November 4, 2022 12:00:00 PM

Russians can make another "gesture of goodwill" and leave the right bank of the Dnieper in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, said the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a briefing.

According to him, any reports coming from Russians about Kherson can be a part of the information operation. He noted that the Ukrainian leadership closely monitors all statements of the enemy and recommended trusting Ukrainian official sources.

"Russians have a habit of "acts of goodwill". It has long been known to us from the northern regions, as well as the Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. I think that they are potentially ready for an "act of goodwill", but for this they will have to suffer losses thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Reznikov said.

He noted that rainy weather conditions slow down the pace of the offensive. The minister also said that Ukraine will end the war by reaching the borders of 1991.

Earlier, a senior Western official told Politico that Russia had prepared the ground for the withdrawal of its troops from Kherson.

Putin said earlier that the residents of the occupied territories of the Kherson region should be evacuated from “the areas of dangerous military operations”.

