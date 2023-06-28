Ukrainian Defense Minister: the main counteroffensive has not yet begun Wednesday, June 28, 2023 12:00:34 PM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that there should be no doubts about the success of Ukraine's summer counteroffensive and that recent modest achievements are only a "preview" for a much larger offensive.

Reznikov said in an interview with the Financial Times that several villages liberated in recent weeks was "not the main event" in Kyiv's planned offensive.

"When that happens, you're going to see it all. Everyone will see everything," he said, brushing off media reports of a slow advance against well-fortified Russian positions.

The Minister confirmed that Ukraine's main military reserves, including most of the brigades recently trained and equipped with modern NATO tanks and armored vehicles, have not yet been involved in the operation.

According to Reznikov, the Ukrainian Army continues to inflict heavy losses on Russian troops, “depleting them” is a means, and the liberation of Ukrainian territory is the goal.

Reznikov said that Ukrainian troops have achieved "certain successes" that the General Staff does not disclose so as not to put the military at risk.

"Sometimes the Russians do not report to their leadership that they have lost a certain area or territory. They are afraid to report it to their top leadership," he said.

At the same time, Reznikov warned that this operation would be different from last year's stunning defeat of Russian troops in Kyiv, the Kharkiv region and Kherson.

"You can't expect a miracle in every operation," he said.

Ukrainian troops are now "probing" Russian defense lines and attacking at numerous locations to make Russia guess where the main offensive will be.

