Ukrainian Defense Ministry: by end of December Ukrainian Forces will enter Crimea Saturday, November 19, 2022 2:00:21 PM

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Volodymyr Havrylov said that at the beginning of winter the Ukrainian Armed Forces can capture the temporarily occupied Crimea. The war between Ukraine and Russia may be over by the end of spring, he said in an interview with Sky News.

According to Havrylov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces can take control over Crimea by the end of December.

As for the prospect of peace talks with the Kremlin, the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister noted that they will take place only after Russia completely leaves the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea and the Donbas.

"In Ukraine, we have decided that we are going all the way to the end. It doesn't matter what scenario is on the table. People have paid with their blood, a lot of effort has been made for what we have already achieved, and everyone knows that any delay or frozen conflict will only mean a continuation of this war against the existence of Ukraine as a nation," Havrylov said.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the war with Russia will most likely continue in 2023.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said earlier that the war cannot end according to the "Syrian" or "Korean" scenario, but only according to the scenario of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

