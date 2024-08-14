Ukrainian diver suspected in Nord Stream pipeline explosion escapes to Ukraine, says Polish Prosecutor Wednesday, August 14, 2024 9:30:13 PM

A Ukrainian diver suspected in Germany of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosion left Poland for Ukraine in early July, said Polish Prosecutor General's Office spokesperson Anna Adamiak in a statement to Onet.

The Polish prosecution confirmed that they had received a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for the suspect from German authorities. However, Polish services could not locate the suspect, identified as Vladimir, at his expected location.

"The man crossed the Poland-Ukraine border in early July," Adamiak stated.

She added that Germany had only issued an arrest warrant for the diver, but he was not listed in the wanted persons database used by the Border Guard. This indicates that the German side had not entered his data, resulting in the Polish border officials not detaining him.

