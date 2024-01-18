Ukrainian done completes 1,250 km mission striking oil depot in Saint Petersburg Thursday, January 18, 2024 6:30:22 PM

A Ukrainian-produced drone struck a target in Saint Petersburg, Russia, overnight, according to Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamysin.

"We could produce something that costs 350 dollars per unit, and something that flew to Saint Petersburg that very night. It is made in Ukraine. Yes, tonight we hit the target, and this thing flew exactly 1,250 kilometers tonight," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Earlier, in the city of Podolsk in Moscow Region, explosions were heard. Russian authorities claimed to have downed a drone heading towards the Russian capital.

Later, Russian authorities reported drone attacks in the Leningrad region. Allegedly, one of the drones fell and exploded on the premises of the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.