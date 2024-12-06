Ukrainian drone attack causes explosions in Kerch, disrupts Crimean Bridge traffic Friday, December 6, 2024 11:10:00 AM

Explosions rocked Kerch through the night into Friday, December 6th, reports Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," citing accounts from residents in the Russian-annexed region of Crimea.

The channel reports that blasts occurred near the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, illuminating the Arshintsevo district with the glow of fire. The outlet "Head. Realities" further noted that the air defense system was triggered in the Kerch Strait.

The assault on the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula began around 5 a.m., involving a coordinated strike by aerial and maritime drones. Traffic movement on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily halted at around 5:17 a.m.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, air defense units intercepted a Ukrainian drone over Crimea on the night of December 6th. Additionally, the ministry reported that crews from the Russian Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation destroyed two unmanned Ukrainian boats in the Black Sea that were approaching Crimea.

Overall, Russian forces said they shot down a total of 33 drones overnight, including 14 in the Voronezh region, 11 in Kursk, and seven in Belgorod. Authorities in Voronezh claim there were no casualties or damages, while officials in the other affected regions have yet to comment on the attack.

In the hours following the Russian Defense Ministry's announcement, pro-Russian military Telegram channels warned that the threat from maritime drones in Kerch remains.

