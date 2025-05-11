Ukrainian drone attack disables key Russian defense plant in Bryansk region Sunday, May 11, 2025 1:05:00 PM

In a significant blow to Russian defense infrastructure, Ukrainian forces have successfully launched an attack on the Strela Radio Engineering Plant in the Bryansk region. The plant, closely tied to Russia's defense sector, was engulfed in flames following the strike, leading to its complete destruction. Satellite images reveal the obliteration of key manufacturing buildings and storage facilities, rendering the site inoperable.

The Strela plant was under contract with Russia's Ministry of Defense, supplying radio-electronic equipment essential for military purposes. Situated merely 10 kilometers from Ukraine's border at coordinates 52.319126, 34.071653, its strategic location made it a vital asset in the region.

According to reports from OSINT group Kiberboroshno, this latest strike has led to total operational shutdown of the plant. This attack marks a significant escalation from a previous drone strike on November 30, 2024, which only caused partial damage. Currently, however, the plant's operations have come to a complete standstill, marking the end of its contributions to the Russian military's technological capabilities.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.