Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airbases sparks questions over Kazakhstan's possible involvement

In a development reported by the independent Kazakh outlet Ulys-Media, 37-year-old Artem Timofeev, reportedly wanted in Russia, allegedly rented a warehouse in Chelyabinsk from which five trucks reportedly departed carrying drones.

These drones are said to have attacked Russian strategic aviation airports. Timofeev is believed to have traveled to Kazakhstan with his wife from Chelyabinsk to Astana, before flying to an undisclosed location. The exact timeline of their departure from Kazakhstan remains unreported, but according to the Russian site ura.ru, his last Telegram post before reaching Astana was on May 28, which he subsequently deleted.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aybek Smadiyarov commented to DW, noting he lacked details on Timofeev's stay in Kazakhstan, suggesting the Border Service may provide insights on any border crossing, though they remain silent amidst national holiday closures for Eid al-Adha celebrations.

During a June 2 briefing in Astana, Kazakhstan's possible involvement in supplying drone components attacking Russian bases was questioned by both Ulys-Media and TASS. Smadiryarov, refraining from confirm or deny, left these inquiries to "military experts".

The Kazakh expert community has not remained distant. With perspectives spanning former intelligence officers to political analysts, discussions abound.

One such expert, Nate Duatbaev, former head of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, did not rule out the possibility of drones' component origins from Kazakhstan in a statement to Orda. He pointed out potential unmonitored passages along the extensive Kazakh-Russian border, though expressing skepticism regarding explosive and parts’ Kazakh origin, adding it’s easier to procure in Chelyabinsk.

Conversely, Kazakh political scientists and parliament members view Russian telegram channels’ narrative as undermining Kazakhstan by embroiling it in international disputes. Almaty-based political scientist Vitaly Koltochnik shared with DW that Russia is both deflecting internal defense shortcomings and leveraging scenarios to pressure Kazakhstan. This action forces officials into a defensive posture and compliance with Russian interests.

Furthermore, under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan prioritizes national over regional deference. Underlining transparency and neutrality, Tokayev’s stance rebuffs external projections of influence.

Kazakhstani Parliament's People's Party member Irina Smirnova believes unfounded complaints won’t harm Kazakh-Russian ties. Stressing evidence necessity over sheer narrative, Smirnova dismissed weightless allegations and advocated thoughtful evaluations of geopolitical friction.

