Ukrainian drone attack targets critical Russian defense facility and oil depot in Kaluga Monday, November 25, 2024 10:35:18 AM

Drone strikes have reportedly targeted the Typhoon plant, a key facility in Russia's military-industrial complex, in the city of Kaluga, reported Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation with Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council

According to Kovalenko, the Typhoon plant is known for producing communication systems, electronic warfare, and radar equipment. It manufactures components for surveillance and targeting systems used in military vehicles. Additionally, the factory produces parts for air defense systems, aviation, and missile complexes, and is actively involved in maintenance and upgrading the equipment used by Russian armed forces.

It has also been noted that the strike impacted the Kalumniftproduct oil depot. Local authorities claim that their air defense forces "shot down" three drones on the outskirts of the city, stating that "fragments" fell on one of the industrial facilities.

