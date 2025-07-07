Ukrainian drone attack targets key ammunition plant in Russia's Moscow region Monday, July 7, 2025 11:15:51 AM

In the early hours of July 7, a drone attack targeted a strategic site in the Russian Federation, located in the town of Krasnozavodsk in the Sergiyev Posad District of the Moscow region.

The Ukrainian drones bypassed air defense systems, hitting a chemical plant specializing in ammunition production. Initial reports on the attack emerged online around 4 AM on July 7, with locals reporting the sound of drone engines and explosions near the local chemical plant, as noted on the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

A photo shared by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov depicts a plume of black smoke over an unspecified facility. Residents of Krasnozavodsk reported hearing approximately 6-7 explosions, according to Russian media reports. Video footage shows drones resembling the "Lyutiy" UAV heading towards strategic targets.

Governor Vorobyov reported that morning about four drones allegedly crashed in the Sergiyev Posad District of the Moscow Region. He mentioned injuries to two individuals - a 60-year-old Russian man suffered broken teeth, and a 40-year-old sustained neck and chest injuries. Additionally, the power supply was damaged. The specific targets attacked and the exact facility over which the black-grey smoke was rising remain unspecified by the Russian official.

Krasnozavodsk, hit by UAVs, is home to JSC Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant, which produces cartridges and protective equipment for drones. The plant is part of the Russian state corporation Rostec, which supplies weapons, military equipment, and ammunition to the Russian Armed Forces and is sanctioned by the EU and the USA. The facility is located about 600 km from the Ukrainian border.

On the evening of July 6, Russian media outlet Astra reported explosions in the Novgorod, Tver, and Voronezh regions, as well as the closure of the airport in Saratov. Some of these regions could be on the potential flight path of the drones heading towards Sergiyev Posad. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported an attack by 91 drones, all allegedly intercepted by air defense systems, with eight drones downed in the Moscow region.

Additionally, drones reached 12 other regions and occupied Crimea. Notably, on July 5-6, drones targeted Russian military facilities, prompting state of emergency to be introduced in several Russian regions.

