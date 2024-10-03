Ukrainian drone attack targets Russian military airfield in Voronezh region, sparking explosions and fire Thursday, October 3, 2024 10:12:59 AM

In the early hours of October 3, Ukrainian drones, operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Special Operations Forces (SSO), and other Defense Forces units, launched an attack on the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region. According to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, which cites sources within the Ukrainian intelligence, the operation targeted storage facilities holding guided aerial bombs, parking areas for SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft, and aviation fuel depots.

Reports indicate that this airfield has been actively used by the Russian military to launch guided bomb strikes on Ukrainian territory. Throughout the night, Russian social media lit up with accounts of air defense responses, a flurry of drones overhead, powerful explosions, and a fire raging near the local airfield. Satellite imagery confirmed four distinct fire sites within the Borisoglebsk area.

Sources reveal that the SBU is persistently undertaking measures to diminish Russia’s capability to terrorize Ukrainian cities with fighter jets and guided bombs.

