Ukrainian drone attacks target defense plant and military facilities in Russia

In a surprising escalation, an attack was reported on a defense plant in Murom, Vladimir Oblast, Russia, operated by Rostec. The incident resulted in a warehouse and a checkpoint being burned to the ground. Explosions were heard during the night of April 30 at the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant," part of Rostec, prompting locals to report seeing UAVs flying over the city. Following the explosions, a massive fire engulfed a finished goods warehouse and the facility's checkpoint, forcing authorities to block movement around the plant. The fire engulfed an area of 720 square meters. The Murom facility is part of the Techmash concern under Rostec, primarily manufacturing ignition systems for various branches of the Russian military, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB. The plant has been subject to sanctions by Ukraine and the EU since 2023.

In a parallel incident, on the night of April 30, residents of Rylsk, Kursk Oblast, reported a UAV attack, prompting the closure of three airports. The Russian Ministry of Defense later confirmed shooting down over 30 drones. Moreover, on April 18, satellite images emerged showing damage to a barrack of the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in Shuya following a drone strike.

