Ukrainian drone destroys Russian military bridge in Bryansk region Monday, August 4, 2025 10:30:09 AM

A Ukrainian FPV drone utilizing fiber optics successfully targeted and detonated a bridge in Russia's Bryansk region. The drone approached a bridge, carefully directed by its operator toward a support structure reportedly rigged with about 30 mines by Russian forces. A video capturing the operation showcases the precision executed by the Defense Forces. Utilizing fiber-optic-guided drones, Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted the bridge sabotage mission, akin to previous operations by Russian troops, wrote radioelectronics expert Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov on his Facebook page. Beskrestnov noted that Russia had twice used fiber optics to strike Defense Force targets.

This revealing footage, initially shared on Flash's page, also surfaced on the Dron Bomber Telegram channel, as seen from the visible watermark. The drone meticulously circled the bridge for nearly a minute, while the operator surveyed the structure's details — flying beneath its span, inspecting from the side and underneath, hovering over the land and water, and navigating the jetty's protrusions. Ultimately, the operator identified the target, a jetty laden with approximately 15 mines. The drone then accelerated, crashing into the explosives pre-positioned by the Russian Armed Forces.

“Our forces mirrored the strategy targeting the bridge in Bryansk region, employing a fiber-optic drone,” Flash penned. Footage depicting the Russian strike was shared on the Dron Bomber channel on August 2nd. The channel detailed that fighters from the 1st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade conducted the operation, corroborated by reconnaissance footage capturing a bright flash and FPV drone visuals. They pinpointed their target as the Tsata Bridge in Russia's Bryansk region.

On the X platform, OSINT analyst Osinttechnical conducted geolocation verification of the bridge explosion, identifying the precise coordinates as 52.1761389, 31.8838725. The report highlights that "the FPV detonated approximately 30 TM-62 anti-tank mines affixed to the bridge supports." The Defense Forces' strike on the critical bridge severed logistical operations for Russian military units across a 16-kilometer border stretch, the analyst [emphasized](https://x.com/Osinttechnical/status/1951704524005187971).

Mapping on DeepState's battle dynamics highlights the explosion locale, revealing the Ukrainian fiber-optic drone's 7-kilometer direct path to hit this critical border infrastructure.

Additionally, on August 4th, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on striking Russian military targets in Crimea. Ukrainian intelligence confirmed hitting the Saky airfield, inflicting damage to Russian military bombers.

On August 1st, Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a Russian military plant in Penza. The video evidence from the attacks displays smoke columns emerging from impact points and the resonance of explosions. OSINT community reports confirmed strikes on the "Electropribor" plant, a manufacturer of electronics for missiles and drones.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.