Ukrainian drone hits Russian oil refinery in historic 1,500 kilometer strike Thursday, May 9, 2024 10:00:11 AM

A long-range drone operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the Gazprom Neft Salavat refinery in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan from a record distance of 1,500 kilometers, reports Interfax-Ukraine, citing its sources.

The source said, "Following a nighttime 'bang' at two oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar region, the long-range drone 'visited' Bashkortostan in the morning, hitting the Gazprom Neft Salavat refinery. The unmanned aerial vehicle targeted the oil catalytic cracking unit."

According to the source, this was an SBU drone that set a historical record by covering a distance of 1,500 kilometers.

Gazprom Neft Salavat is known to be one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical manufacturing complexes in Russia. It specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products.

"The SBU has once again proven that it has powerful technological solutions capable of delivering painful blows to the enemy. This means that Russian oil refineries and oil depots serving the defense industry cannot feel safe, even in the deep rear," the insider added.

Earlier, on the night of May 1, drones operated by Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) struck the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia and attacked a refinery in the Voronezh region of Russia.

