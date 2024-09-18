Ukrainian drone strike destroys key Russian ammunition depot, sparking evacuations in Tver region Wednesday, September 18, 2024 9:59:00 AM

A large weapons depot was destroyed following an attack by Ukrainian drones in Toropets, Tver Region, reports Suspilne, citing a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The depot stored missiles destined for Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missiles, guided aerial bombs (KAB), and artillery munitions, as noted by Suspilne. The SBU collaborated with the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) in planning and executing the strike, according to the report.

"The SBU, alongside the Defense Forces, continues to methodically diminish the enemy’s missile potential, which they use to destroy Ukrainian cities. We are working further to organize similar 'scenes' at other Russian military sites that facilitate the war against Ukraine," a source from the SBU was quoted as saying.

Reuters, citing a source in Ukrainian intelligence, reported that the drone strike resulted in an "extremely powerful detonation," with the subsequent fire covering an area 6 kilometers wide.

Meanwhile, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that the "large depot" in Tver Region housed ammunition for Grads, S-300 and S-400 missile systems, as well as ballistic missiles for Iskander complexes.

The news ouytlet "Аgentsvo" reports, referencing NASA satellite data, the destroyed arsenal was valued at 3.6 billion rubles ($39 million). The attacked arsenal in Toropets, targeted on the night of September 18, was part of Russia’s Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate. Built in 2015 under a Russian Defense Ministry program to improve ammunition storage, it was one of 13 such depots and cost 3.6 billion rubles.

According to RBC-Ukraine, citing sources from the GUR, the strike also destroyed significant quantities of North Korean ballistic missiles KN-23, rockets for “Grad” MLRS, and S-300 air defense systems.

The operation saw the deployment of more than 100 kamikaze drones manufactured in Ukraine, aimed at a target approximately 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Satellite data from NASA's FIRMS interactive fire map indicate the blaze has engulfed nearly the entire 107th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In response to the drone attack, authorities in Tver Region are conducting a partial evacuation of the civilian population. Governor Igor Rudenya announced that a fire had broken out in Toropets due to falling debris during the interception effort by air defense forces. However, he did not clarify what exactly was burning. Local authorities stated that residents of Toropets were being "urgently" evacuated to the neighboring city of Zapadnaya Dvina.

Due to the fire at the attacked depot, the village of Tsikarevo, located on the shore of Lake Kudinskoe near the military facility, was cut off from evacuation routes, according to Telegram channel Astra. A local resident told the channel that "nothing is left of the village," and that residents could only be evacuated by water, but there were not enough boats for everyone.

In its statement about the overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on multiple Russian regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention the strike in Toropets.

Previously, Russia had stated that the site was equipped with "the most advanced protection technologies," but overnight, drones triggered a massive ammunition explosion, causing significant damage, the Russian Telegram channel "Sower of the Wind".

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 54 drones overnight on September 18. According to their updates, most were downed in the border regions of Kursk (27) and Bryansk (16) but did not mention Tver trgion.

