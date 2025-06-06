Ukrainian drone strike destroys Russian Mi-8 helicopter and damages infrastructure in attack on Bryansk airfield Friday, June 6, 2025 11:30:50 AM

The news outlet ASTRA reported, citing sources from Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, that a Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed and significant damage was caused to a Mi-35 in a Ukrainian attack on an airfield in Bryansk. Sources from Ukrainian intelligence also confirmed that Ukrainian drones targeted the airport on the night of June 6.

A source within the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations detailed that the attack led to the Mi-8 helicopter's ammunition detonating, resulting in its complete destruction. However, the specifics surrounding the damage to the Mi-35 remain undisclosed.

Previously, photos and videos depicting explosions and fires in the vicinity of the airfield had surfaced. Reports indicate damage extending to the airport's administrative building and the attached rescue services structure. Consequently, several dozen workers were evacuated from an adjacent "Ozon" warehouse.

On the same day, Ukrainian drones reportedly also struck the "Kombinat Kristall" oil depot of Rosrezerv. The depot supplies fuel vital for aircraft at the Engels-2 military airfield in the Saratov region. Experts highlight this airbase as one of the most crucial in executing airstrikes against Ukraine.

