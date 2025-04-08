Ukrainian drone strike destroys Russian missile stockpile at Shaykovka airbase Tuesday, April 8, 2025 10:43:18 AM

Ukrainian forces have reportedly struck the Shaykovka airbase in Russia, obliterating a stockpile of "Kh-22/32" cruise missiles.

On the night of March 30-31, 2025, Ukrainian attack drones targeted the Shaykovka military airfield, home to "Tu-22M3" strategic bombers. This airfield, from where the aircraft of the 52nd Heavy Bombardment Aviation Regiment (Unit 33310) frequently launched missiles against Ukrainian cities, now faces significant logistical disruption. The missile stockpile and associated preparation equipment have been destroyed. According to satellite intelligence data released by the cyber community "Kiberboroshno," the strike resulted in the destruction of the warehouse housing the "Kh-22/32" missiles as well as a technical facility used for fueling and missile launch preparations.

Satellite images confirm that the stationary refueling stations have vanished from the airbase surface following a powerful explosion that left them as mere debris. Additionally, one hangar near the plane parking area—likely used for storing supersonic missiles—suffered considerable damage. A fighter plane might have been destroyed as well. Images reveal the shattered aircraft parking area, where it's impossible to conclusively identify the wreckage—whether it's plane debris or a ruined hangar. This attack marks the third assault on Shaykovka airbase over the past two and a half years. Previous long-range drone strikes occurred in September 2024, August 2023, and October 2022, each part of a broader strategy aimed at reducing Russian missile pressure. Air defense measures proved ineffective.

Russian authorities claimed that all 24 Ukrainian drones were allegedly downed by air defense, yet they offered no comments regarding the explosions on the airbase itself. However, satellite images present a different narrative. This Ukrainian Armed Forces operation is more than just a pinpoint strike; experts are dubbing it a strategic success, significantly limiting the adversary's capacity to launch deadly missiles at Ukrainian civil infrastructure.

