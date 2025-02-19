Ukrainian drone strike forces shutdown of Syzran oil refinery in strategic blow to Russian supply chain Wednesday, February 19, 2025 10:30:36 AM

In a series of strikes that continue to echo across Russian territories, the Syzran Oil Refinery has ceased operations following a drone attack believed to be carried out by Ukrainian forces. According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation with the National Security and Defense Council, the facility, which plays a pivotal role in the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces, processes 8.9 million tons of crude oil annually.

On the night of February 18-19, Ukrainian drones targeted multiple regions in Russia. The assault on the oil refinery in Syzran, Samara Oblast, resulted in strikes on the facility, sparking a fire that necessitated emergency response efforts. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

This facility, a sizeable fixture in Russia’s oil processing landscape, produces crucial resources including fuel, aviation kerosene, and bitumen. Such refineries are integral to sustaining the Russian military’s operational capacity. Kovalenko notes that Syzran’s refinery has been compliant with Euro-5 production standards since 2015, processing crude oil from Western Siberia and the Samara region.

This incident is not isolated; the refinery has faced similar threats before. On March 16, 2024, Ukrainian drones struck oil processing facilities in the Samara region, including the Syzran refinery. That attack notably damaged crude product pipelines, leading to a halt in production and resulting in the workforce being sent on leave.

