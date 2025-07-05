Ukrainian drone strike military and industrial sites across Russia Saturday, July 5, 2025 2:01:53 PM

In the early hours of July 5, Ukrainian drones struck targets in the Voronezh and Saratov regions as well as in Chuvashia, according to regional authorities and Ukrainian military intelligence. Roman Busargin, the governor of the Saratov region, reported that the strikes hit Saratov and Engels, damaging residential buildings. Astra, citing local residents, reported that the target of the attack was a military airfield in Engels.

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense confirmed that the strike on an airfield in Borisoglebsk of the Voronezh region hit a storage facility for guided aerial bombs, a combat training aircraft, and possibly other air targets.

In Chuvashia, drones targeted Cheboksary, with the strike hitting the "VNII-Progress" plant, which manufactures "Kometa" antennas used to shield Russian drones from electronic warfare systems.

This marks the second attack on the site, following an initial strike on June 9, which temporarily halted its operations. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin mentioned that two drones headed towards the capital were intercepted by air defense systems. Drone attacks were also reported by authorities in the Leningrad region. At Pulkovo Airport, temporary flight restrictions were imposed, delaying more than 50 flights. Similar measures were taken at airports in Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Izhevsk, and Ivanovo.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.