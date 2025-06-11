Ukrainian drone strike sparks major fire at Russia's largest gunpowder plant in Kotovsk Wednesday, June 11, 2025 8:08:04 AM

In the early hours of June 11, a drone attack targeted the Tambov Gunpowder Plant in Kotovsk, as reported by the Telegram channel "News of Tambov and the Region". The attack led to a significant fire, accompanied by the sound of sirens throughout the city. Residents spotted the UAV soaring above Kotovsk, evading local air defenses, before striking the gunpowder facility, resulting in an intense blaze.

Footage captured the moment of an explosion, allegedly on the factory grounds. The Russian state agency TASS reported that a "massive UAV attack on Kotovsk" was repelled during the night.

The interim governor of the Tambov region, Yevgeny Pervyshov, confirmed the drone attack on Kotovsk . He said that a large-scale UAV attack by the Ukrainian regime was countered, although he withheld specifics on the exact target. Pervyshov noted that one downed drone's crash led to a fire quickly extinguished by fire services, with no casualties reported.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 32 Ukrainian drones were "intercepted and destroyed" last night. The interceptions took place as follows: half over the Voronezh region, eight over the Kursk region, five over the Tambov region, two over the Rostov region, and one near the coast of annexed Crimea.

In response to the Ukrainian attack, temporary flight restrictions were imposed on the receiving and departing aircraft at the airports in Kaluga and Saratov. Restrictions were lifted at the Saratov airport at 5:15 AM.

This marks the latest in a series of drone strikes on the Kotovsk plant, with a recent attack on May 29 setting a warehouse roof ablaze and leading to worker evacuations Previously, the site was targeted in January, as well as in 2024 and 2023, with the earlier blast resulting in four fatalities. The Kotovsk plant is Russia's largest producer of gunpowder for firearms and artillery shells.

