Ukrainian drone strike targets Russian A-50 early warning and control plane in Taganrog amid reports of widespread UAV attacks Saturday, March 9, 2024 11:00:00 AM

A drone attack on Taganrog lasted for one and a half hours. Footage from the scene shows flashes and the sound of drone engines can be heard.

In Taganrog, a Ukrainian drone exploded 900 meters away from the location of a Russian A-50 early-warning and control (AEW&C) plane, which was under repair. Photographs from the incident reveal debris from the drone, and video footage captures explosions above ground. The attack could have been carried out by the Ukrainian Lutyi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), capable of flying up to 1000 kilometers

Experts from the Defense Express website noted that Taganrog hosts the "G. M. Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex” (TANTK named after Beriev) where repairs of the Russian armed forces' A-50 aircraft take place. Additionally, the new A-100 aircraft, offering extended airborne early-warning capabilities, is being attempted to be built there. The facility is also engaged in the production of Be-200 amphibious aircraft.

Experts published photographs of UAV wreckage found in Russia's Tula region in March 2024. They pointed out that similar debris were discovered in the Lipetsk region. Russian authorities suggested these could be parts of the Ukrainian "Lutyi" drone. Meanwhile, Russian media outlet ASTRA displayed drone wreckage found in Taganrog—the exact coordinates were not disclosed.

There has been no official communication from Ukraine regarding the readiness of the Lutyi UAV. Its potential existence was acknowledged on November 22, 2023. A model of the Lutyi was spotted on the desk of Hanna Gvozdyar, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries. Furthermore, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced in October 2023 that indeed a drone with the same characteristics is in development, the experts wrote.

Lutyi is a drone referred to as the "Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2." It is range is allegedly up to 1000 km. Its primary function is to drop explosives on Russian armed forces' military sites. It can also carry out other missions, thus being multi-use, according to Defense Express.

Note that on the night of March 9, a massive drone attack by Ukrainian forces on Russian regions was reported. Overnight, there were explosions in Rostov and Belgorod regions, confirmed by local governors. In Rostov region, which covers both Taganrog and Morozovsk, the aerial threat lasted for one and a half hours, an official said.

On the morning of March 9, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the overnight attack. Russian command assured that all 47 drones threatening military objects had been shot down. The majority of drones were intercepted in the Rostov region—41 in total. They assert that no damage was recorded.

March 2024 saw massive drone attacks on Russian oil bases and oil terminals. Specifically, on March 2, a loud explosion occurred near an oil terminal in St. Petersburg. An oil depot in Feodosiya was set ablaze on March 3; on March 6, incidents followed in Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia.

