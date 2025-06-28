Ukrainian drone strike targets Russian airfield in Crimea, destroying helicopters and air defense systems Saturday, June 28, 2025 11:00:28 AM

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) carried out a drone strike on Krymsk military airfield in Crimea, reportedly destroying three Russian helicopters — the Mi-28, Mi-8, and Mi-26 — along with the self-propelled anti-aircraft system "Pantsir-S1". This operation, which occurred under the cover of darkness on Saturday, June 28, also included the obliteration of a Pantsir-S1 air defense system, valued at approximately $15 million, reports the agency's press service.

The Ukrainian drones targeted critical sites within the airfield, including ammunition storage and the deployment areas of Russian strike aircraft and reconnaissance drones, resulting in secondary explosions of munitions. This tactical maneuver follows an earlier multi-airfield assault on Russian territory, conducted on June 1, where Ukrainian drones simultaneously attacked four Russian military airstrips: Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo.

According to SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, who directly oversaw "Operation Web," Ukraine successfully neutralized 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers in these daring drone assaults, damaging aircraft estimated to be worth around $7 billion.

Overall, Maliuk confirmed hits on 41 strategic Russian aircraft. However, U.S. intelligence suggests more conservative numbers, stating that 20 planes were affected, with as many as ten reportedly destroyed.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.