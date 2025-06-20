Ukrainian drone strikes disrupt operations at major Russian defense plant in Tula Friday, June 20, 2025 8:48:54 PM

Ukrainian drones have disrupted operations at a key Russian defense plant in Tula, impeding the production of precision weaponry for Russia's military. The attack on the Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau marks a critical blow to one of Russia's eminent defense manufacturers. Reports from Russian outlet ASTRA, citing informed sources, reveal that the facility was targeted twice within a span of three days.

The initial strike occurred on June 18, when five Ukrainian drones breached the plant's defenses. They struck the core areas — targeting an electrical substation, several storage buildings housing finished products, and an administrative unit, triggering a massive fire that engulfed approximately 400 square meters. Two nights later, on June 20, the plant faced another onslaught. This time, a Ukrainian UAV crashed into a workshop designated for shipping finished goods, inflicting severe damage to its roof and walls. Emergency services sources indicate that both attacks significantly damaged the facility, halting its operations.

The Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau in Tula is a pivotal entity within Russia’s defense sector, developing precision weapons for ground troops, naval forces, and aviation. The plant manufactures air defense systems, high-rate-of-fire guns, and firearms, alongside a variety of civilian products. Since 2014, the facility has been under U.S. sanctions and, in 2023, was sanctioned by the European Union for its role in aggression against Ukraine. For Ukraine, disrupting operations at the Tula facility is a substantial achievement, implying that Russia might struggle to replenish its modern weapon reserves promptly.

