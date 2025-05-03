Ukrainian drone strikes hit Novorossiysk Saturday, May 3, 2025 9:18:00 AM

In the early hours of May 3, the city of Novorossiysk was hit by a Ukrainian drone attack, resulting in damage to three residential buildings. According to the Governor of the Krasnodar Region, Veniamin Kondratiev, four individuals were injured, including two children.

Debris from the drones fell on a grain terminal within Novorossiysk, causing minor damage to three storage tanks and igniting a fire. Drone incidents were also reported in the town of Taman, and the villages of Yurovka and Tsibanobalka near Anapa, where private residences were damaged, though no injuries were reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that, throughout the night, air defense forces brought down 170 Ukrainian drones: 96 over Crimea, 47 over the Krasnodar Region, and nine over the Rostov Region. Additionally, over the Black Sea, eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles, three Neptune-MD missiles, and 14 maritime drones were intercepted.

Military Telegram channels reported an attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk by crewless boats, which deployed FPV drones and man-portable air defense systems. According to these sources, one Russian helicopter was downed, with its crew rescued by a civilian vessel.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.