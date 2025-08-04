Ukrainian drone strikes ignite major fire at a fuel depot near Russia’s Sochi airport Monday, August 4, 2025 10:00:08 AM

In an effort to weaken Russia's military capabilities, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have targeted the fuel infrastructure at Sochi airport, causing a significant fire, according the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operation, carried out by specialized drone units in coordination with other defense components, resulted in a blaze visible from afar. Reports indicate that military aircraft were also present at the airfield.

The Ukrainian military command emphasizes that such actions aim to disrupt the enemy's military-economic potential and halt Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

On the night of August 3, drone strikes hit an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Sochi, igniting a major fire. The Sochi airport, located in the city's Adler District nearby the storage facility, halted its operations.

The Ukrainian drone attack led to disruptions in aviation fuel supplies, impacting the airport's functioning. As a result, Russian airlines were forced to adjust their flight routes due to fuel shortages.

Additionally, it was reported that on August 4, SBU Special Operations Forces delivered a powerful strike on the Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea, damaging five Russian combat aircraft, including the Su-30SM.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.