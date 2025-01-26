Ukrainian drone strikes ignite massive fire at Ryazan oil refinery Sunday, January 26, 2025 12:44:39 PM

In the early hours of January 26, Ukrainian drones once again targeted the Russian city of Ryazan. According to the Mash Telegram channel, the Ryazan oil refinery was hit in a combined drone strike, resulting in a large-scale fire at the facility.

Local residents reported hearing about ten explosions around 1 a.m., including near the village of Dyad'kovo and the Pesochni area.

Videos shared online captured the sound of explosions and the flight of drones. The effects of the attacks were also felt in the city of Ryazan itself. Russian sources claim the attack came from two directions, using PD-2 and "Lyutyi" drones. Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov stated that the drones were allegedly shot down and "no casualties" were reported. “

Air defense and electronic warfare systems destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over the Ryazan region territory. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, and material damage is being assessed. All emergency services are operating," he declared.

However, the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU later shared a video showing fire trucks approaching the oil refinery . Footage of what appeared to be a large-scale fire at the Ryazan refinery also emerged on social media .

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 15 drones were downed overnight over Russian territory.

Among them: 8 over the Ryazan region, 6 over the Kursk region, and 1 over the Belgorod region. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the reported fire at the Ryazan refinery.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Public Diplomacy, commented on the incident, noting that this refinery is a critical asset in Russia’s oil industry and continues to operate despite sanctions. "The Ryazan refinery perseveres. It supplies fuel for military equipment and more," wrote Kovalenko. This is not the first attack on the assets of the Ryazan oil company. On January 24, drones from Ukraine's Security Service and Special Operations Forces had previously targeted this facility. Reports at that time indicated fires in three tanks and a workshop with a diesel fuel and aviation kerosene hydrotreatment unit.

