A Ukrainian drone struck the Russian vessel "Fedor Urupin" in a bay near the settlement of Chernomorskoye in occupied Crimea, according to sources from the monitoring channel "Crimean Wind".

The incident occurred on December 23 around 5:00 PM. The drone hit above the waterline, preventing the ship from sinking, but it did sustain damage.

Further details of the incident remain undisclosed. The "Fedor Urupin" vessel, constructed in 2010, originally belonged to the Ukrainian company "Chernomorneftegaz." It was seized by Russian forces from Ukraine in 2014 during the annexation of Crimea and has not been in use recently. Maritime databases, including Marinetraffic, indicate that "Fedor Urupin" was operating under the Russian flag.

As of the news release, Ukrainian military command has not commented on the drone attack in Crimea or its aftermath. Similarly, Russian authorities have not reported any damage. In a related development, Ukraine's defense forces are set to receive the "Shchedryk" drone aviation complex. These UAVs are equipped with silent electric engines and enhanced resilience against electronic interference. Meanwhile, Russia is ramping up production to manufacture up to 2,000 Shahed drones per month. Debris from such a drone was found following an attack on Kharkiv on December 21.

