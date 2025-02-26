Ukrainian drone strikes target critical Russian logistics hub in Tuapse Wednesday, February 26, 2025 9:51:50 AM

Explosions in Tuapse were the result of an attack on a crucial logistics hub, according to the Center for Defense Strategies (CDS). The port is a key part of military logistics, ensuring the supply of equipment, ammunition, and fuel for the Russian Black Sea Fleet engaged in the conflict against Ukraine. Local videos reveal "fireworks" typical of storage facilities for explosives and ammunition.

The marine port of Tuapse, which was struck, serves as a critical node for Russian troops, transporting oil, petroleum products, large volumes of coal, mineral fertilizers, metal products, and grain, as reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CDS National Security and Defense Council. The port functions as a logistics hub connected with the railway network and supports the material and technical supply for Russian Black Sea Fleet ships.

The Russian outlet ASTRA has geolocated the site of one of the drone attacks in the Tuapse area of the Krasnodar Territory.

According to published data, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai, leading to a series of explosions in Anapa and Sochi, where the local airport was forced to suspend its operations.

