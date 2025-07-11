Ukrainian drone strikes target key defense factories in Russia's Tula region Friday, July 11, 2025 10:59:09 AM

In the early hours of July 11, Ukrainian Forces launched a series of drone strikes targeting four military factories in Russia's Tula region, which are linked to the production of munitions and weapons.

A slew of defense industry enterprises in the Tula region faced drone attacks during the night. The impacted areas included Tula itself and nearby areas, according to the Russian outlet, ASTRA.

Initial reports suggest that the strikes were precise, hitting targets crucial to Russia’s defense contracts and ammunition production. One incident occurred in the city of Aleksin, where debris from a downed drone landed on the grounds of the fourth shop of the Aleksin Experimental Mechanical Plant. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

This plant is part of the Techmash conglomerate and focuses on producing equipment for manufacturing explosives and solid rocket fuel. Another incident was recorded in Novomoskovsk, where at least one drone hit the territory of a chemical enterprise, Azot. The attack injured a guard named Sergey Govryushkin, 57, who was taken to a city hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The Azot plant supplies nitric acid to the Sverdlov Plant, where artillery munition components are manufactured. This isn't the first attack on the chemical plant, as strikes were reported in May and June.

A significant target in Tula was the Instrument Design Bureau named after academician Shipunov, key to Russia's defense sector. The facility develops high-precision guided weapons. The first attack ignited an administrative building, followed by a second assault on the facility. One employee was killed, and another was injured. The facility had previously been hit by drones in June.

Additionally, targets included the territory of NPO SPLAV, known for specializing in multiple launch rocket systems. It’s unclear if this time the facility sustained damage. However, prior attacks were recorded in May, where one active shop was hit, and on the 7th of that month, the factory came under fire yet again.

All four attacked sites are directly tied to arms production and effectively involved in aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian security sources have not commented on involvement in the incidents, although attacks like these have become a regular occurrence, showcasing a new depth and precision in strikes against Russian rear infrastructure.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.