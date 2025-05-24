Ukrainian drones strike key Russian chemical and military production sites Saturday, May 24, 2025 9:53:00 AM

Ukrainian drones have reportedly attacked the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula Region, Russia's largest chemical facility producing dual-purpose products. According to Astra, this marks the second attack on the Energiya plant in Yelets, a facility producing batteries and accumulators for military use.

The Tula Region governor, Dmitry Milyaev, stated that a pipeline carrying natural gas was damaged, leading to a fire. Later updates indicated damage to acid tanks at the site.

Astra, citing locals and its own photo analysis, identified the targeted site as the Azot chemical plant. The news outlet also reported a fire at the facility and the evacuation of Gricovo village residents, located approximately 10 kilometers from the plant.

Andrey Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, confirmed the attack on the Azot plant via his Telegram channel. Kovalenko noted that some chemicals produced at Azot, like ammonium nitrate, methanol, and argon, have military applications.

In Lipetsk Region, Astra also reported a fresh attack on the PAO Energiya plant in Yelets, where at least five explosions were heard. The facility was previously attacked on May 23, sparking a fire. PAO Energiya is Russia's largest producer of batteries and accumulators, serving UAV, aviation, naval, and EW systems. The enterprise is under sanctions by the EU, US, Japan, and others due to its defense industry connections.

