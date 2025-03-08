Ukrainian drone strikes target major Russian fuel facility in Leningrad region Saturday, March 8, 2025 9:13:04 AM

In a late-night operation, Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted one of Russia's largest fuel production facilities, the Kirishi Refinery in the Leningrad region. Local authorities report that debris from the attack drones fell on a storage tank at the refinery, a critical infrastructure in the town of Kirishi. The early hours of March 8 were tense for the Leningrad region, Russia, as air raid alarms sounded across the Kirishi district. Residents reported a series of explosions, while air defenses were actively engaged. Local officials stated that Ukrainian strike drones were responsible for the assault.

Around 6:00 AM, Leningrad region's Governor, Alexander Drozdenko, took to his Telegram channel to report on the incident. He mentioned that the air defense successfully intercepted all drones aimed at the Kirishi Oil Refinery ("KINEF"). "The UAV attack on KINEF in the Kirishi district was thwarted. One drone was shot down before reaching its target, and another was destroyed over the refinery's grounds," stated Drozdenko. He further added that debris from a downed drone damaged a storage tank at the refinery. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, and assessments of any facility damage are ongoing.

The night was equally unsettling in Russia's Krasnodar region, where several explosions were heard. Local authorities reported that air defenses took down at least 20 strike drones. So far, there is no information available about the repercussions of the attack on Krasnodar.

KINEF ("Kirishinefteorgsintez") stands among the top five most powerful refineries in Russia. It produces a wide array of fuels and materials for various industrial sectors, including petrochemicals, paints, and construction materials. On March 4, drones targeted a refinery in Syzran and an oil depot in the Rostov region, resulting in a significant fire at the site. Just a day earlier, on March 3, another drone assault caused a fiery explosion at a refinery in Ufa, Russia, captured on surveillance cameras.

