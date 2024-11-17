Ukrainian drones attack missile plant in Russian city of Izhevsk Sunday, November 17, 2024 9:59:28 AM

A critical facility in Izhevsk, used to produce military equipment for the Russian Ministry of Defense, including drones, was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle on the morning of November 17 around 7:00 AM local time. The target was the "IEMZ Kupol" engineering plant, situated at 101 Lenin Street, reports the Russian news outlet “Horizontal Russia” and local residents.

"Residents reported that the walls were shaking in their apartments and car alarms going off. According to them, a drone attacked the Kupol electromechanical plant, which fulfills orders for the Defense Ministry," one source noted.

Alexander Brechalov, the head of the Udmurt Republic, commented on the incident. He confirmed that the drone hit a factory workshop, prompting an evacuation of personnel.

"Unfortunately, one person was injured and has been hospitalized — their condition is deemed moderate," Brechalov shared on social media.

While Brechalov did not specify the plant’s operations, "Kupol" is known for manufacturing "Tor" anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations, and other military products for the Russian Defense Ministry. Reports indicate the attack hit site 300, which houses production of strike drone systems.

The attack could potentially impede the rate of military production for the Russian Armed Forces, with these weapons being actively employed in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the Udmurtia attack but did report destroying two drones over the Belgorod region, along with four unmanned boats in the Black Sea heading towards Crimea.

Local reactions imply discontent over the factory’s location within city limits, reflecting ongoing disputes about military sites being situated in urban areas.

"These concerns should have been addressed earlier, especially when drones were being produced right in the city center," lamented one resident.

Previously, there were reports about Ukraine gaining industrial-scale production capabilities for low-cost drones, which can operate using artificial intelligence systems and reach targets even when GPS signals are jammed by enemy electronic warfare equipment.

